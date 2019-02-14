September 6, 1936 -

February 6, 2019



Naomi Elizabeth Kelley joyfully joined her precious Savior, Jesus Christ, and her husband, Melvin, in heaven on February 6.



Naomi was born September 6, 1936 to Ronald & Ethel Holttum in Mount Vernon. She was the oldest in her family, and is survived by her two brothers, Ronald Dexter (Patricia) and Melvin (Thelma).



She graduated from MVHS in 1954 and from Seattle Pacific University with a teaching degree in 1958. She taught at Madison Elementary in Mount Vernon for two years.



Naomi met her tall, handsome sailor, Melvin Kelley, when he was stationed on Whidbey Island, and they married July 22, 1961. They welcomed their daughter Colleen the following year, and moved to Sedro- Woolley, where they resided for 7 years. Their second daughter, Maureen, was born during those years. They later moved to Mount Vernon, where Naomi continued to live for the next 38 years. Mel and Naomi's only son, Eldon, was born in Mount Vernon.



Naomi's life revolved around serving Jesus and her family. She volunteered in many roles at Bethel Assembly of God (now Inspire Church) in Sedro-Woolley for 40 years. She played the piano, taught Sunday school, and did the church bulletin for many years.



In 2007 she moved to Redmond to be near her daughter Colleen and became actively involved in Redmond Assembly of God.



She was known for sending hundreds of birthday cards every year to people she knew and loved all over the world.



Naomi is survived by her daughter Colleen (Matt) Idso of Duvall; her daughter Maureen (Andy) Small of Alberta, Canada; and her son Eldon (Amy) Kelley of Lewiston, ID. She is survived by her grandchildren Shannon, Janelle, Kenneth, Calvin, Paul and Elizabethanne, and her great-grandchildren Heather, Kelly, and Kenny. She is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, and extended family. Naomi was also called 'mom' by many others!



A graveside service will be held Saturday, February 16 at 10 AM at the Mount Vernon Cemetery. All are welcomed.



A celebration of life will be held Saturday, February 16 at 3 PM with a light reception following at Redmond Assembly of God (16601 NE 95th Street, Redmond, WA).



Purple was Naomi's favorite color, and we encourage you to wear it in her honor.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to ChildHope (formerly Latin American Childcare), through which Naomi sponsored children for many years, and had the privilege of visiting one of her 'sons' in El Salvador.



Donations can be made at Childhoponline.org. Published in Skagit Valley Herald on Feb. 15, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary