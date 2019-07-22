August 4, 1944 -

July 18, 2019



Neil Richard "Red" Hastings died July 18, 2019 at home in Anacortes, WA.



He was born August 4, 1944 in Omaha, NE to Richard Dean & Evelyn (Hansen) Hastings, the oldest of 5 children.



After graduating from high school, Red joined the Navy as a Boiler Technician, eventually retiring in 1983 with the rank of Senior Chief. A Vietnam veteran, he spent 14 of his 20 years of service at sea. His primary homeport was in San Diego with other assignments on the East Coast and Hawai'i.



Red met his wife, Ann on a blind date at Christmas 1965. They were married March 5, 1966 in San Diego. Red later adopted Ann's children, Mark and Carla, as his own. The family welcomed youngest daughter, Victoria, in 1968.



Red and Ann moved to Skagit County following his Navy retirement, first residing in Sedro-Woolley where Red worked for Cascade Job Corps for several years. They moved to Anacortes in 2003.



Red was a lifetime member of the NRA and volunteered with the Boy Scouts of America for many years.



He is survived by his wife Ann, daughters: Carla (Tom) Bigelow and Victoria Hastings - all of Anacortes, son Mark Hastings of Healdsburg, CA; 7 grandchildren, 8 great-grandchildren, 2 brothers and 2 sisters.



Graveside service will be held 2 PM, Friday, August 2, 2019, at Grand View Cemetery in Anacortes. Reception to follow at Anacortes LDS Church, 3710 H Avenue.



Memorial contributions in Red's name may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project, PO Box 758517, Topeka, KS 66675-8517 or www.support.woundedwarriorproject.org



To share memories of Red please sign the online guestbook at: www.evanschapel.com Published in Anacortes American on July 24, 2019