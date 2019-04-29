|
|
Nellie passed peacefully on April 27, 2019 at the age of ninety.
Nellie was preceded in death by her husband Lawrence in 2009.
She is survived by her four children: Gordon, Sandi, Janet, and David; 26 grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and her sister Florence Evans.
There will be a graveside service at Pleasant Ridge Cemetery, 17666 Valentine Road, Mount Vernon, WA 98273 at 11:00 Saturday May 4, 2019.
Published in Anacortes American and Skagit Valley Herald from Apr. 30 to May 1, 2019