Home

POWERED BY

Services
Evans Funeral Chapel - Anacortes
1105 32nd Street
Anacortes, WA 98221
(360) 293-3311
Resources
More Obituaries for NELLIE BREWSTER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

NELLIE E. BREWSTER

Obituary Condolences Flowers

NELLIE E. BREWSTER Obituary
Nellie passed peacefully on April 27, 2019 at the age of ninety.

Nellie was preceded in death by her husband Lawrence in 2009.

She is survived by her four children: Gordon, Sandi, Janet, and David; 26 grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and her sister Florence Evans.

There will be a graveside service at Pleasant Ridge Cemetery, 17666 Valentine Road, Mount Vernon, WA 98273 at 11:00 Saturday May 4, 2019.

To share memories of Nellie please sign the online guestbook at: www.evanschapel.com.
Published in Anacortes American and Skagit Valley Herald from Apr. 30 to May 1, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now