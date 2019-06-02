April 2, 1926 -

May 19, 2019



Newton Paul Nelson died after a brief illness, on May 19, 2019. For those that knew him, 93 years ended too soon.



He was born April 2, 1926 in River Falls, Wisconsin, an only child to parents of Swedish descent. Throughout his school years, he loved to read and was captivated by aviation.



Newton enlisted in the Navy right out of high school in 1944, serving during the end of WWII and during the Korean War. Amid that time, he also graduated from the University of Minnesota with a degree in Electrical Engineering. He was stationed at Whidbey Island Naval Air Station, and flew as a radar operator in Kodiak, Alaska. While stationed at Whidbey, he attended the Mount Vernon Covenant Church one Sunday evening, and met a local girl named Lillian Johnson.



As a rule, Lillian didn't date sailors. But with Newton she made an exception, and they married on December 29, 1951.



At one-point Newton considered being a pastor and he served a rural church in Iowa. But his engineering mind soon led him to the Boeing Company, who immediately hired him as an Aerospace Engineer in 1953. He was assigned to the Bomarc and AWACS projects and retired from Boeing after 38 years. While at Boeing, he earned a master's degree in Engineering from Seattle University.



Newton was a man of faith and served his local church wherever he lived. He loved to spend time at his cabin at Lake Cavanaugh, skiing, kayaking, and reading. He was also artistic; he enjoyed oil painting and photography and had a way with words.



He was a man of integrity who was committed to his family, and recently celebrated 67 years of marriage to Lillian. Newton was shy in a crowd but retained his dry humor and sharp mind until the end. Best of all, he was a good sport, and continued to smile for "one last picture".



Newton was preceded in death by his father Albert, and his mother Esther.



He is survived by his wife Lillian, daughters Sheryl Ann Aaker (David) and Renee Hammett (Ted), son Steven Nelson (Carol), and numerous grandchildren.



A viewing will be held on Friday, June 14, from 10 am until 8 pm, at the Kern Funeral Home in Mount Vernon.



A graveside service with military honors will be held at the Mount Vernon Cemetery on Saturday, June 15, at noon, followed by a memorial service at Bethany Covenant Church at 2pm.



Bethany Covenant is located at 1318 S. 18th St., Mount Vernon, WA 98273. Memorial gifts are welcomed, for the Everett Gospel Mission, P.O. Box 423, Everett, WA 98206.



Bethany Covenant is located at 1318 S. 18th St., Mount Vernon, WA 98273. Memorial gifts are welcomed, for the Everett Gospel Mission, P.O. Box 423, Everett, WA 98206.