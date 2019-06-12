|
SERVICE REMINDER
Newton P. Nelson age 93, a resident of Mount Vernon, passed away Sunday, May 19, 2019.
Viewing hours will be held on Friday, June 14, 2019, 10:00AM until 8:00PM at Kern Funeral Home.
A graveside service with military honors will be held at the Mount Vernon Cemetery, 1200 E. Fir Street, Mount Vernon on Saturday, July 15, 2019 at noon, followed by a memorial service at Bethany Covenant Church at 2:00PM.
Bethany Covenant is located at 1318 S. 18th Street, Mount Vernon.
You may offer your condolences and share memories of Newton with his family online at www.kernfuneralhome.com.
Published in Skagit Valley Herald on June 12, 2019