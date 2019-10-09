|
April 20, 1958 -
October 7, 2019
Nick Farmer, 61, of Anacortes, WA, departed this world, on Monday, October 7, 2019 with his loving wife and family by his side.
He was born in Sao Paulo, Brazil; the son of Boris and Evgenia (Dekina) Korosteleff.
Nick careered as a merchant seafarer with NOAA General Steamship and traveled to many countries.
He enjoyed being near water, visiting nearby marinas just checking out the boats. Nick enjoyed FOOD and loved cooking and sharing his favorite restaurants with his family and friends.
He will be loved and sorely missed by all.
Nick is survived by his wife: Jaimie and his children: Nick Souiare, Joe, John, Mark and Aiden Paul Farmer.
His Celebration of Life service will be held 4 p.m. on Friday, October 11, 2019 at the Anacortes Eagles with a Potluck Reception in remembrance of his varied culinary delights.
To share memories of Nick, please visit www.evanschapel.com
Published in Skagit Valley Herald on Oct. 10, 2019