Nihla Bradley passed away peacefully Saturday, September 7, 2019 at Skagit Valley Hospital in Mount Vernon, Washington at the age of 81.
She was born in Aberdeen, WA to Orba Ruby (Jeff), and Georgia Holland in 1937. She had two siblings Janet, and Sunny and they all grew up in Lakewood, WA.
She leaves behind her husband Chet, her kids Gary, JeanAnn and Dean, her granddaughters Holly and Sarah, and her great-grandchildren Alyssa, Trisha and Vinny.
Nihla graduated from Clover Park High School, in Lakewood, WA and continued some education at WSU.
Nihla married Chester P. Bradley in 1958, and spent the next few years traveling the northwest in a station wagon pulling a 35 ft. trailer with her husband who worked at many Depots for the railroad. Nihla had three children and in 1967 the family bought 40 acres of brush in Alger, WA, and turned it into a country farm.
Nihla and her daughter JeanAnn loved horses and she started a horse 4-H club, The Brush Poppers, in the 70's. After her kids grew up she was involved with a lot of other groups: Serendipity 4-H group with her granddaughter Holly, 4-H Leaders Council, Beachwatchers, The American Red Cross, and Master Food Preservers, WA State 4-H Fair Board in the 90's.
Nihla judged baking and food preservation for many years at the Skagit County Fair and many other northwest area fairs and granges.
Nihla was awarded many 4-H awards to include Leader Of The Year in 1986, and she was inducted into the Washington State University Extension 4-H Hall Of Fame in 2009.
Nihla enjoyed reading paperback books, watching mysteries on TV, horses, dogs, camping, potlucks, 4-H, mountains, beaches, knitting, crocheting, sewing, and spending time with her family.
She spent her last day at Deception Pass Park with her husband, and sister-in-law having a picnic before passing quickly. She was married to her husband Chet for 61 years.
Her family has planned a memorial service September 28, 2019, 2-4 pm at the Little Mountain Estates clubhouse, 2810 E. Section St., Mount Vernon, WA.
Published in Skagit Valley Herald on Sept. 19, 2019