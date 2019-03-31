

Noel Melcher, son of Effie and John Nelson, of Monona, Iowa, passed away on March 20, 2019, at the age of 95. He served in the Navy in the second World War and was stationed at Whidbey Island Naval Base in Washington State. It was there he met a girl who would later become his wife.



Marceine and Noel were married on April 25, 1948. Two daughters were born to them, Lynette and Barbara. They lived in Anacortes where the girls went to school. Noel worked at the Shell Oil Refinery. Later Noel and Marceine accepted a transfer with Shell Oil to Mobile, AL. That was a real culture shock and a climate change. The next transfer they accepted was to Benicia, California. When retirement came in 1983, he and family moved back to WA State.



Noel leaves behind his wife of 71 years, two daughters, Lynette Beatty and Barbara Ferguson.



A Memorial Service with Military Honors will be held on Friday, April 5, 2019 at 2:00PM.



You may share memories of Noel with his family at www.kernfuneralhome.com.



Arrangements are in the care of Kern Funeral Home. Published in Skagit Valley Herald on Mar. 31, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary