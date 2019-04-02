Resources More Obituaries for NOEL MELCHER Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? NOEL MELCHER

Noel Melcher, one of 12 children born to Effie and John Melcher, of Monona, Iowa, passed away on March 20, 2019, at the age of 95.



He served in the Navy in the second World War and was stationed at Whidbey Island Naval Base in Washington State. It was there he met a girl who would later become his wife.



Marceine and Noel were married on April 25, 1948. Two daughters were born to them; Lynette and Barbara. They lived in Anacortes where the girls went to school.



Noel worked at the Shell Oil Refinery. Later Noel accepted a transfer with Shell Oil to Mobile, AL. The next transfer he accepted was to Benicia, California. When retirement came in 1983, he and his wife moved back to WA State.



Noel leaves behind his wife of 71 years, two daughters, Lynette Beatty, Barbara Ferguson and her husband Todd; sister, Joan McCraney; 7 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren.



A Memorial Service with Military Honors will be held on Friday, April 5, 2019 at 2:00PM at Kern Funeral Home.



Published in Skagit Valley Herald on Apr. 2, 2019