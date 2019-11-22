|
It is with a sad but relieved heart that we announce the passing of Nolan Dale Marshall.
He was born in the summer of 1929, here in Anacortes.
After graduating from Anacortes High School, he passed on a promising professional baseball career, to marry the love of his life, Colleen. They would get 65 years together before she preceded him in 2013.
Nolan served his nation during the Korean Conflict by joining the Merchant Marine. He served on a troop transport and earned two combat medals defending five thousand "Aussies" in the Battle of Inchon.
After his service to our country Nolan came home to continue his career of service and became a police officer, and eventually transferred to the fire department in Anacortes, where he rose to the rank of captain and was instrumental in getting the department unionized to protect the people that were putting their lives at risk for their community.
Nolan was an avid outdoorsman. He spent a great number of years camping, hunting, and fishing here in the Northwest. Some of his happiest moments were waist deep in a cold river waiting for the next big one to strike his line.
Nolan is survived by two sons: William Thomas of Taos, New Mexico, and Robert Francis of Anacortes, Washington. His Darling Daughter-in-law, Kim Byer-Marshall was a beacon of light in his life, sacrificing much for Nolan's well-being and care. He has numerous grand and great-grandchildren scattered across our nation. He was proud and honored of each and every one of them.
A true testament to his courage and strength came in 1984. While on vacation in California, his son Arthur passed away. Nolan and Colleen had to drive, straight through, to come home and bury their son. To this day, I still can't fathom how he did it.
Per his wishes, there will be no funeral. "I don't want nobody fussing over me, just put me in with Mom." Those were his words, and his desire, and they will be honored. If anyone feels the need to honor his memory, thank a veteran or a first responder for their courage and sacrifice.
Published in Anacortes American on Nov. 27, 2019