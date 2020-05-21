December 12, 1960 -

May 17, 2020



On Sunday, May 17, Norman Stephen Beets passed away at the age of 59.



Steve was born on December 12, 1960, in Anacortes, to Norman and Ricky Beets. He graduated from Anacortes High School an all-star athlete, and went on to live an adventurous life.



After graduating from Western Washington University with a BA in Criminal Justice, he traveled to Italy to play American football for the national team. In 1987, he joined the King County Sheriff's Office, where he led a storied career as a police officer in White Center and Burien.



Later in his career he worked as a school resource officer at Evergreen High School, where he taught classes on criminal justice. Behind a tough and dark-humored facade, Steve was a kind and generous man. He co-founded the PAL boxing program in White Center, and coached for the White Center Sounders, a youth soccer league.



In 2005, he received an Exceptional Service Award for Heroism and Bravery from the National Association of School Resource Officers. In 2011 and 2012 Steve traveled to Sakhalin, Russia for a training exchange with the local police force.



He spent his final days enjoying retirement on the shores of Boca Chica, the Dominican Republic, his second home.



Steve was preceded in death by his sister, Karen.



He is survived by his parents Norman and Ricky, his children, Brianne and Travis, his siblings Kathy and Scott, and his niece, Carlie.



A memorial will be held in August, details to be confirmed.

