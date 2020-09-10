December 18, 1924-

August 18, 2020



Norman Strode, long time Skagit Valley Barber, died at his home in Sedro-Woolley on August 18, 2020.



Norm was born December 18, 1924 in Bellingham, WA to Ray and Norma Strode. After his fathers passing, Norma moved her two children in 1931, Norm and sister Marvel to Sedro-Woolley where they grew up and attended school. Norm talked so much about the good ol days fishing on the Skagit River when he was a boy. He loved hunting and fishing on the Skagit River and Lake Shannon.



In 1942, a veteran of World War II and Korean War, He joined the Navy and served in the South Pacific off Munda (Soloman Chain). He also served at Adak, Alaska during the Korean War. After the war in 1947, Norm attended barber college in Bellingham, WA and has been cutting hair off and on since.



In June of 1956, Norm surveyed and worked on the Upper Baker Dam project with the survey crews. The project was completed in 1959. Norm moved to Mount Vernon in 1959 and started cutting hair with Ed Johnson at Ideal Barber Shop.



In 1947, Norm married his first wife, Arlene Kentch and Between them they had three children. In 1961, Norm married Evelyn Haynes with son Lane. They made their home in Mount Vernon for 26 years. In 1988, Norm and Evelyn moved to Sedro-Woolley, where Norm had been cutting hair at Houston Barber Shop up until he passed. Norm truly loved his barber profession and has made many friends and acquaintances through the years.



He will surely be missed by many many long time friends. He belonged to the American Legion and Steelhead Club of Sedro- Woolley.



Norm was preceded in death by his parents Ray and Norma Strode, two step fathers John Mclennan and Max McMillan, sister Marvel Cook (Cal), and nephew Tom Cook.



Norm is survived by his wife Evelyn of 59 years, children; Lane Strode of Sedro Woolley, Nancy Sissman (Ben) of Tennessee, Bob Bolan (Jinger) of Montana, and Patti Bolan of California, nephews; Jerry and Bill Cook, and several grandchildren.



Many thanks to Hospice of the NW and Eden's Home Healthcare during his final days.



There will be a celebration of life, Saturday, September 26, 2020 at 2:00pm at the American Legion 701 Murdock St Sedro Woolley, WA 98284. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Wildcat Steelhead Club in Sedro-Woolley in Norm's name, or a charity of your choice.

