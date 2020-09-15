1/1
O'DELL ESTES TRANTHAM
O'Dell Estes Trantham, 84, of Concrete passed away peacefully on Saturday, September 5, 2020.

He was born on February 17, 1936, the oldest of nine children born to Phillip and Mary Bell Trantham in Jackson County, North Carolina. He was married to Ida Mae Trantham for 62 years.

O'Dell was a caring son, brother, husband, father, and papa. He was an accomplished heavy equipment operator, logger, hunter, and fisherman. The North Cascade woods and rivers were Odell's playground. He loved pushing his truck to the limits of the mountains with his "little doggies" beside him. O'Dell loved to socialize. You could often find him in the local diner, cracking a joke or telling a story about the "good old days."

O'Dell is survived by his wife, Ida Mae Trantham, of Concrete; daughter, Innavee Hooper; sons, James Trantham (Anna), Ed Trantham, David Trantham (Anne-Marie); grandchildren, Ashley Anderson (Jon), Michael Trantham, Whitney Snell, Anthony Trantham (Constance), Emilie Obertacz (Mark), Wesley Snell; great-grandchildren, Coven Anderson, Avalynn Anderson, Gunner Obertacz, Ariyah Trantham, and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Immediate family will hold a private graveside ceremony in Concrete, WA. In lieu of flowers please donate to the National Alzheimer's Association. Share memories of O'Dell and sign the online guest register at www.lemleychapel.com.

Published in Skagit Valley Herald from Sep. 15 to Sep. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Lemley Chapel
1008 Third Street
Sedro Woolley, WA 98284
(360) 855-1288
