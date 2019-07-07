

November 25, 1924 -

June 27, 2019



Olga, age 94, was born on the family farm near Sisseton, South Dakota.



In 1944 she went to New York City to visit two sisters. While there, she got a job working for the Sinclair Oil Co. as a teletype operator. This was quite a change from her life on the farm.



She returned home and married her friend Evan, in 1946. They farmed and had three boys before moving to the Portland, Oregon area in the early 1950's. They had two more sons there and moved to Anacortes in 1964.



She worked in the local fish and vegetable canneries for several years, but her main job was being a homemaker to 5 sons and husband. She was an excellent cook and baker and always seemed to have a treat for anyone that visited. She was especially known for her cinnamon rolls and lefse (a Norwegian treat).



In the fall of 1977 her husband and son, Brad, were employed working on an isolated island in Alaska building logging roads. She got the chance to join them and live in the camp caring for them, an experience she never forgot.



Returning to Washington, she started working at a local nursing home for the next 11 years. In 1990 her husband became ill and she cared for him until his death in 1992.



In 2003 she moved to a retirement community in Mount Vernon. There, she was active at Salem Lutheran Church and routinely met in a bible study group with good friends. She met and had many good friends in the complex she lived in.



She lost two sons to various health reasons. Greg in 2008 and Brad in 2016. At the age of 90, she was the primary caregiver for Brad. These deaths were a tremendous loss for her. She lived alone and took care of herself up until the last few months of her life. Her health deteriorated rapidly and she passed away peacefully surrounded by loving family in the early morning hours of June 27th.



She is preceded in death by husband Evan and sons Brad and Greg.



She is survived by sons Doug (Lisa), Dale (Priscilla) and Kevin (Alyeen); granddaughters Stephanie, Kimberly, Jennifer, Melissa and Erin; great-granddaughters Kaitlyn, Haley, Brittany, Sidney, Maddie, Skylar and Jayden; great- grandsons Jordan, Logan and Owen; from blended families she has numerous other loved ones that call her grandma and great-grandma; sister-in-laws Amanda Boyeson and Marlys Zimney and many nieces and nephews; and special friend Julia Rogers and so many other numerous friends.



Olga was truly an angel and she enriched everyone's life who came in contact with her. There will be a memorial service at 1:00 PM Saturday August 10th at Salem Lutheran Church in Mount Vernon.



Donations in lieu of flowers can be made in her name to the charity of your choice.



Arrangements are in the care of Kern Funeral Home.



Friends and family may sign an online registry, leave notes, or view a video at www.kernfuneralhome.com Published in Skagit Valley Herald on July 7, 2019