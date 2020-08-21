Olive Marie Page was born on the family farm at Lake Campbell to Ludvig and Hannah Elvebak and passed away in Everett at the age of 93.



Olive went to a one room grade school in Dewey Beach and went on to graduate from Anacortes High School.



She married Howard Page Jr. and they moved to San Francisco for a brief time before settling in Connecticut.



When Howard passed away unexpectedly, Olive moved her young family back to Washington.



She worked for many years in the Mount Vernon School district administration office, retired and then worked part time at Similk Beach Golf Course.



She enjoyed her many friends at the golf course, her bridge group, bowling team and many special, life long friends. Olive loved golfing, traveling, live theater and reading.



Golf trips with a group of girlfriends to Ireland and Portugal were a highlight, along with trips to Norway to visit her many relatives in the homeland of her parents. She was proud of her Norwegian roots and taught her children to make lefse, which has turned into an annual family tradition.



Olive's cherished family includes her son, Howard Page III, and daughters, Marta Page, Kimberly Franssen (Pete) and Johanna (Jodi) Hilde, along with thirteen grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren.



Evans Funeral Chapel was in charge of arrangements and family graveside services are pending at Fern Hill Cemetery.



Remembrances can be made to the American Heart Association.

