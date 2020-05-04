July 25, 1935 -

April 30, 2020



Omer Joseph Keitges, 84, passed away Thursday, April 30, 2020 at his home surrounded by his family in Burlington, Washington.



Omer was born July 25, 1935 to Edward and Florence (Bourassa) Keitges in Saskatchewan, Canada, the 4th of 6 children.



Omer moved to Seattle Washington in 1947. He graduated from West Seattle High School in 1953

Omer had a long career of 26 years at the Shell Oil Refinery in Anacortes, until his retirement in March 1991.



He loved to spend time with his family and friends. In his spare time, he enjoyed fishing, camping, playing cards and the occasional cruise. He loved traveling around the U.S. by RV and snow birding to Arizona. He was actively involved in the Skagit Sams RV Chapter. When he was not traveling, he loved to spend his spring and summer relaxing on their riverfront property in Concrete.



He is survived by his loving wife, Paula of 33 years. Surviving in addition to his wife, are six children; Liz (Todd) McNett of Mount Vernon; Edward (Susan) Keitges of Concrete; Kathy Postera of Anacortes; Kevin (Vicky) Keitges of Snohomish; Kasy (Will) Cox of Anacortes; Tanya (Steve) Wills of Sedro-Woolley; 10 grandchildren; Christina Keitges, Coleen Albin, Ada Snyder, Katie McNett, Rich Postera , Avery Postera, Keegan Keitges, Kirsty Keitges, Bailey Wills, Samantha Wills; 6 great-grandchildren; three siblings, Wayne (Jane) Keitges of Seattle; Janet (Dick) Bliss of California; and Marie McGaffey of Seattle; and many other loving nieces, nephews and relatives.



Omer was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Kenny and sister, Loretta White.



A celebration of life will commence later this summer.



In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Omer's name to the American Cancer Society.



Arrangements are under the care of Hawthorne Funeral Home, Mount Vernon, WA.

