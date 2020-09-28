February 15, 1923 -
September 26, 2020
Orpha Ruth Wade, age 97, passed away September 26, 2020 at Prestige Care & Rehab., Burlington, Washington.
She was born February 15, 1923 in Clear Lake, WA, a lifelong Skagit Valley resident. She spent many hours as a child, swimming and fishing in the nearby lake. She attended the old Clear Lake Grade School built in 1912, and Sedro-Woolley High School.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Edward and Pearl Case; sister, Dorothy; husband, Lester H. Wade.
Orpha will be laid to rest beside her husband in the Clear Lake Cemetery.
Due to COVID-19 concerns, there will be no funeral services.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Clear Lake Historical Society.
Arrangements are under the care of Lemley Chapel, Sedro-Woolley.
