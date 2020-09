February 15, 1923 -September 26, 2020Orpha Ruth Wade, age 97, passed away September 26, 2020 at Prestige Care & Rehab., Burlington, Washington.She was born February 15, 1923 in Clear Lake, WA, a lifelong Skagit Valley resident. She spent many hours as a child, swimming and fishing in the nearby lake. She attended the old Clear Lake Grade School built in 1912, and Sedro-Woolley High School.She was preceded in death by her parents, Edward and Pearl Case; sister, Dorothy; husband, Lester H. Wade.Orpha will be laid to rest beside her husband in the Clear Lake Cemetery.Due to COVID-19 concerns, there will be no funeral services.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Clear Lake Historical Society.Arrangements are under the care of Lemley Chapel, Sedro-Woolley.Share your memories of Orpha and sign the online guest register at www.lemleychapel.com.