ORPHA RUTH WADE
February 15, 1923 -
September 26, 2020

Orpha Ruth Wade, age 97, passed away September 26, 2020 at Prestige Care & Rehab., Burlington, Washington.

She was born February 15, 1923 in Clear Lake, WA, a lifelong Skagit Valley resident. She spent many hours as a child, swimming and fishing in the nearby lake. She attended the old Clear Lake Grade School built in 1912, and Sedro-Woolley High School.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Edward and Pearl Case; sister, Dorothy; husband, Lester H. Wade.

Orpha will be laid to rest beside her husband in the Clear Lake Cemetery.

Due to COVID-19 concerns, there will be no funeral services.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Clear Lake Historical Society.

Arrangements are under the care of Lemley Chapel, Sedro-Woolley.

Share your memories of Orpha and sign the online guest register at www.lemleychapel.com.

Published in Skagit Valley Herald from Sep. 28 to Sep. 29, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Lemley Chapel
1008 Third Street
Sedro Woolley, WA 98284
(360) 855-1288
