Pamela Cherie Hogue died peacefully on July 2, 2020 just days before her 63rd birthday.
Pam was born the oldest of three daughters to Mickey and Joan Hogue, both of whom preceded her in death.
Pam is survived by two sisters, Christina Dilley (husband John and daughters Chelsea and Caitlin), and Debra Hogue (sons Jeremy, Tucker and Michael).
When Pam was a young teen, she was diagnosed with pituitary cancer. She spent months in Madigan Army General Hospital at Fort Lewis, and a couple years in Seattle Children's Hospital where she had a craniotomy to remove the cancer. Doctors expected that Pam would not live past the age of 21; however, Pam was a fighter. To everyone's surprise, Pam fought and won so many health battles over a period of 48 years, always with the love and support of her family cheering her on.
Pam's strength was complemented by her kindness. Pam loved to crochet and many people were beneficiaries of Pam's handiwork. One of Pam's most recent projects was a blanket for her great-niece, Evangeline, born just hours before Pam passed.
In her later years, Pam lived and thrived at St. Anthony's Adult Family Home and The Bradford House. One of Pam's favorite pastimes at The Bradford House was when music was provided. Soon Pam would be tapping her feet, clapping her hands, and before long she was standing up dancing! Another one of Pam's favorite activities was her weekly "dinner date" with her sister Chris.
Pam will be remembered as a sweet and caring person, a wonderful sister, and an inspiration for strength.
The family would like to thank the many health care professionals who helped Pam over the years, including those at Life Care-Skagit where Pam resided the past few months. And a special thanks to Virginia Antenor and her family who cared for Pam at St. Anthony's.
Due to the COVID pandemic, there will be immediate burial and no funeral service. After Pam has been laid to rest, please feel free to drive through Hawthorne Funeral Home & Memorial Park and visit Pam's gravesite. She will be buried next to her mother and father.
In lieu of flowers or gifts, the family suggests contributions to The Bradford House, 116 N Skagit Street, Burlington WA 98233, in Pam's memory.
