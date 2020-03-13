|
|
February 24, 1942 -
February 26, 2020
Pamela Margaret Ruth LaFayette, 78, of Seattle, WA, departed this life, to be with the Lord on February 26, 2020 in Spokane, WA.
She will forever be cherished by her three surviving children, Nathan, Jason and Anne-Marie along with her five grandchildren, family and dear friends.
A memorial service will be held at 11:00 AM on Friday, March 27, 2020 at First Evangelical Lutheran Church, 2015 E Blackburn Rd., Mount Vernon, WA 98274.
Her final resting place will be Mount Vernon Cemetery with arrangements by Kern Funeral Home.
Pamela was born an only child, in Devils Lake, ND to Harold and Beth Engen on February 24, 1942. She was an alumnus of both the University of New Mexico and the University of Washington while dedicating her life to the betterment of others through civil rights causes, charitable contributions, and child advocacy. Later in life, she served as the Director of Cancer Life Line of King County. Her heart and love were "Bigger than the Sky!" All who knew her considered her to be a hero.
Pamela was married to Ronald H. LaFayette on January 1, 1965 and they were happily married for 49 years until his death in 2014.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to The Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center at www.fredhutch.org. The important work this organization performs has become dear to all of our hearts over the years.
Published in Skagit Valley Herald on Mar. 13, 2020