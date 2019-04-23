Resources More Obituaries for PASTOR DAVID WOODRUFF Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? PASTOR DAVID DWIGHT WOODRUFF

We, the family of New Hope Christian Fellowship, want to thank our loving community for all your cards, prayers and love shown to us at the passing of our beloved Pastor, Dwight Woodruff.



The support, love and compassion expressed was overwhelming and greatly appreciated.



We also want to thank Walt Henderson and wife Geri for stepping up to fill in as our Pastor and ask for your continued prayers as we begin our search for a new Shepherd for our flock.



May God Bless each and every one of you and again thank you so much for everything.



