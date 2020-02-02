Home

Kern Funeral Home
1122 South 3rd Street
Mount Vernon, WA 98273
(360) 336-2153
Memorial service
Wednesday, Mar. 11, 2020
3:00 PM
Kern Funeral Home
1122 South 3rd Street
Mount Vernon, WA 98273
PATI MOCK


1936 - 2020
PATI MOCK Obituary

March 17, 1936 -
January 25, 2020

Joyce Patricia "Pati" Mock passed away peacefully following a second stroke on Saturday, January 25, 2020.

She was born in Harlowton, MT on March 17, 1936 to Clark and Maxine Stuempges.

Pati moved to Seattle, WA in the 1940s and graduated from Roosevelt High School.

She worked as an Administrative Assistant for various businesses throughout her professional life.

Pati met the love of her life, Donnie Mock, around 1980 and were married on June 11, 1982. They moved to Shelter Bay, La Conner, WA after their wedding, and spent winters in Arizona. Donnie and Pati moved to Skagit Valley Country Club in 1999.

Throughout their marriage, they enjoyed golfing, road trips in their RV, and flying in Donnie's airplane.

Pati had an abundance of friends through the years, and was best known for her "5 o'clock" cocktail hour.

Pati is survived by her daughters Teri Johnson and Laura O'Neil; step-daughter, Sandy Zielke, and step-son, Larry Mock; grandsons, Shaun (Bonnie) Mock and Sean O'Neil; granddaughters, Jenny, Heidi and Abby; and 12 great-grandchildren.

A Memorial Service for Pati will be held Wednesday, March 11 at 3:00 PM at Kern Funeral Home, Mount Vernon.

You are invited to send your condolences and messages to kernfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements are through Kern Funeral Home.
Published in Skagit Valley Herald on Feb. 2, 2020
