January 13, 1934 -

March 26, 2019



Patricia passed away in the arms of her children on March 26th in Vancouver, WA.



Born in Sycamore, Illinois on January 13th, 1934, she was the youngest of nine children born to Edgar and Alice Wonser.



By her teenage years, she had lost both parents and moved to Grotto, WA to be cared for by an older sister, Marjorie Falkner. In Grotto she met, and soon married the boy next door, Arthur Philbrick. They made their first home in Skykomish, WA and had 3 children.



She is survived by these children, Linda McClellan (& Gene) of Vancouver, Jeanine Viviano (& Mike) of Vancouver, and Gary Philbrick, of St. James City, Florida.



A job transfer moved the family to Concrete, WA were they lived and schooled their children, until Arthur died at a young age in the early 1960s.



Patricia then moved her family to Mt. Vernon and eventually met and married MVPD Sargent Robert Clark. Together they enjoyed gardening, trips to Reno, LongAcres and Emerald Dows, fishing on the Skagit River, and surrounding Lakes, and their timeshare at Wapato Point on Lake Chelan, Manson, WA.



Patricia enjoyed caring for her home and at one time had been an avid bowler. Playing on a team at Skagit Lanes, she scored a 600 series.



Upon her retirement from Safeway, where she was employed as a meat wrapper, Robert and her retired to Vancouver, WA to be closer to their children.



She is survived by her three children, four grandchildren, Michelle Nurmi (Dennis), Ryan Nurmi (Stacy), Brooke Viviano (Joe) and Andrea Enyedy (Todd), and seven great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.



She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert and a granddaughter, Chelan.



A memorial will be held at Vancouver Funeral Chapel at 1pm Mon, April 8, 2019. Encryption will be at Acacia Memorial Park, Lake Forest Park, WA on Tues, April 9th at 2pm. Published in Skagit Valley Herald on Apr. 5, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary