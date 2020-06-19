March 22, 1940 -June 8, 2020Patricia Ann (Hoffman) Cruse, 80, a longtime Sedro-Woolley resident went to be with her Lord on June 8, 2020 in Helena, Montana surrounded by her family.Patty was born on March 22, 1940 in Sedro-Woolley, Washington, the daughter of Lester and Evelyn Hoffman.She was raised and attended school in Sedro-Woolley, attending SWHS with the class of 1958.In 1957 Patty was united in marriage to Charles "Chuck" Cruse.After raising her children she completed the LPN Nursing Program at Skagit Valley College and worked on the wards at Northern State Hospital, as did her husband Chuck. She later worked briefly at United General Hospital then began a long career working for Dr. Richard Gross. In her later years she worked for the Sedro-Woolley School District as a school nurse, and as a special needs nurse at Evergreen Elementary School. She also worked with many children outside of school hours. She retired from nursing in 1996.In 2003 Patty & Chuck moved to Montana to be closer to their son and his family, remaining there until 2013 when they returned to Sedro-Woolley. In April 2020 she returned to Helena.Patty loved people and people loved her. She was always entertaining friends and even the occasional stranger, bringing home patients from NSH for family dinners and holidays. She was always helping people and was the life of every neighborhood she ever lived in. She loved to cook, garden, can, clean, wash and iron.Patty is survived by her son, Scott Cruse and his wife Jo of Helena, MT; eight grandchildren, Rachael Schaut, Ashley Elliott, Raina and Riley Burke, and Caleb, Mackenzie, Madison and Ele Cruse; several great-grandchildren; her brother, Robert Hoffman and numerous extended family.She was preceded in death by her daughter, Michelle Cruse and her husband, Chuck.A Life Celebration Service will be held and announced at a later date. Private family inurnment was held at the Sedro-Woolley Union Cemetery.Share memories of Patty and sign the online guest register