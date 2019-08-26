|
May 8, 1943 -
February 22, 2019
Patricia Ann Parker aka "Pat" and "Patsy", 75, died February 22, 2019, at Good Shepherd Hospice in Lakeland, FL, after an extended illness for five months prior to passing away peacefully.
She leaves her daughter, Anita Louise Parker, a Licensed Nurse and 1985 graduate of Pacific Lutheran University, and her son, Louie Alden Parker, Jr., with five grandchildren; Alexandra, Tania, Alia, Ethan and Ellie. She also leaves many family members and friends in the states of WA, NC, GA and FL, including her friend Frank Robinson, a retiree from the US Postal Service and US Department of Defense, Navy.
She was preceded in death by her parents Henry Ellis Wild and Sue Ashe Wild plus former spouses Louie Alden Parker, Sr. (Lyman, WA) and Larry Hendricks (Burlington, WA).
Born in FL, May 8, 1943, where her father was stationed for military service, Pat had childhood education in FL and NC while traveling between Homestead, FL, and Sylva, NC. At age 20, Pat settled in the Skagit Valley area where she resided for 37 years, earning a degree in Psychology from Western Washington University.
Pat was employed by the State of Washington ESD and retired after 30 years of employment as Operations Manager. She moved to NC, GA and FL for retirement where she spent the last 18 years with her family and friends. She enjoyed traveling to the Dominican Republic as well as caring for her canines, Coco and Roscoe.
Pat was long known for her motivational speaking, positive outlook and positive influence as a civil servant, community volunteer, political party activist and Mount Vernon City Council member.
A Celebration Of Life event is scheduled in memory of Pat on Saturday, September 21, 2019, at 12 PM, at Lyman City Hall in Lyman, WA.
Published in Skagit Valley Herald from Sept. 1 to Sept. 10, 2019