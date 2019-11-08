|
March 18, 1933 -
October 17, 2019
Patricia "Pat" Ann Woods (MacDonald) was born on March 18, 1933 in Billings, MT.
Pat passed away on October 17, 2019 in Mount Vernon, WA. She was 86 years old.
Pat married Ralph Woods on December 5, 1952. Ralph's career working for phone companies led them to Laurel, WA where they raised their family. In 1977 they moved to Silverton, OR, which was close to her siblings, then to Mount Vernon, WA where they gained the title of Grandparents, before Ralph tragically passed away in 1984.
Pat treasured being a grandma and eventually becoming a great-grandma. She enjoyed volunteering at the hospital, square dancing, performing with the Wild Women of Woolley, tending to her yard, and many other adventures.
Pat was preceded in death by her husband Ralph and her siblings Berna of Salem, OR, Betty of San Jose, CA, and Don of Bremerton, WA.
She is survived by her sons Kenneth (Debra) of Ferndale, WA, David (Kara) of Everson, WA, daughter Patricia J. Anderson of Mount Vernon, WA, 4 grandchildren, 4 great-grandchildren, and her brother Eugene of Salem, OR.
Pat's final wish was to be cremated and buried with Ralph in Corvallis, OR. The family will hold a celebration of life at Bethany Covenant Church and burial in the spring.
