October 29, 1942 -
July 24, 2019
Patricia Anne Long, a long-time resident of Sedro-Woolley, died in Edmonds, WA, on Wednesday, July 24, 2019.
She was born in Sedro-Woolley on October 29, 1942 to Forrest and Dorothy McDougle.
She graduated from Sedro-Woolley High School in 1960 and attended a business school in Seattle.
Patricia married Kenneth Earl Long Sr on January 11, 1964. She served as a Nursing Assistant for Skagit Hospice.
Patricia was a devoted Christian and attended Bethel Assembly of God and Inspire Church of the Skagit Valley. She traveled to Israel as part of the Women's Ministry of Bethel.
Her dogs (especially Brandi and Tuffie) were the love of her life.
Patricia enjoyed camping with her family, along with puzzles, sewing and crafting.
She is survived by her husband, Kenneth Earl Long Sr of Bellingham; her son, K. Earl Long Jr (Sarah Jane) of Concrete; her daughters Jodi Marie Kelly (Larry Shute, Jr) of Indiana, Becky Ann Manion (Steve) of Texas and Nola Sue Gaskins (Jeffrey) of Virginia; her sister, Donna Hinds (Bill); grandchildren, Jaime, Katerina, Romie and Samantha of Concrete; Luci (Luis), Michael and Nicholle of Indiana; EmmaLee and Matthew of Texas; Mia and India of Virginia; great-granddaughter, Layla of Indiana; son-in-law, Joel "Leo" Kelly and daughter-in-law, Erin Long.
Preceded in death are her parents, her brothers, Richard and Jack; her sister, Lorraine; and her brother-in-law, Gordon; and Alexandra Ruby.
A celebration of life will occur at a later date. You may offer your condolences and share memories of Patricia with her family online at www.kernfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are through Kern Funeral Home, Mount Vernon.
Published in Skagit Valley Herald on July 28, 2019