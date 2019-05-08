Home

Evans Funeral Chapel - Anacortes
1105 32nd Street
Anacortes, WA 98221
(360) 293-3311
Patricia Dossi, 82, passed away May 3, 2019 at her home in Anacortes, Washington surrounded by her loved ones.

Born in Chicago, she joined the army at 18, eventually serving as the youngest female recruiter at that time. Later moving to California, she became a police officer in the Los Angeles police department, rising to the level of sergeant before retiring.

In 1993, she moved to Anacortes with her beloved twin sister Peggy Fritz, where she became an accomplished watercolor artist, and a joint caretaker for her older sister Lorraine Cole.

Pat was a woman of strong faith, overflowing generosity, and an abiding love of family. She will be dearly missed by all those who knew her.

To share memories of Pat please sign the online guestbook at: www.evans chapel.com
Published in Skagit Valley Herald on May 9, 2019
