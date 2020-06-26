February 22, 1930 - June 23, 2020



Patricia Elaine Brown, age 90, formerly of Sedro-Woolley, WA, passed away on June 23rd, 2020 at Providence Portland Medical Center in Portland, Oregon, surrounded by family.



Patricia was known by her middle name, Elaine, shared by two of her granddaughters, and many family members called her "Toni".

Elaine was born on February 22nd, 1930 to Patrick and Kathryn Murray in Minto, North Dakota. She was the younger sister of Reinette Webb and William "Bill" Murray. She was raised on the family farm outside Grafton and in Grand Forks, North Dakota.



Elaine graduated from St. James Academy in Grand Forks. She attended Anchor Nursing School in St. Paul, graduated in 1954 and continued on to earn a Bachelor of Science in Pediatric Nursing Education from the University of Minnesota in 1957. She worked in Milwaukee, WI and St. Paul, MN as a pediatric nurse and nursing instructor.



Elaine married Delbert "Bus" Brown and they made their home in Edison, WA, where they raised their 5 children.



She was involved in the Altar Society, the Edison Women's Club, and as a Den Mother for the Boy Scouts.



Elaine and her sister, Reinette, shared a love of sports and news papers. They were life long subscribers to the Grand Forks Herald.



Elaine is survived by her sons Kelly (Liz), Olympia, WA; Hugh (Tawnia), Camas, WA; her daughters Ellen Pfeifer (Wayne), Sedro-Woolley, WA; Maureen (Dave) Wright, Portland, OR. Her ten grandchildren Ryan and Kyle Brown; Gabriel and Raya Brown; Kalin and Neil Emerson; Amanda Fischer and Travis Johnson; and Katelyn and Sarah Wright. Her great-grandchildren Timothy Scholz and Matthew and Caitlynn Fischer.



Elaine was proceeded in death by her brother, sister, and her son, Sean Patrick.



