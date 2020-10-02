Patricia Ellestad Bromels was blessed by her Lord God and called home during a brief wonderful stay at her daughter Dolores' home. "Who on earth is Patricia Ellestad Bromels?" she wrote in genealogy correspondence.



She was born Patricia Jean Liggett in Mount Vernon, WA 92 years ago on February 1, 1928 and died here September 7, 2020.



Pat was born to Roland F. and Dolores J. Liggett, their only child. She was sure she was the healthiest happiest young old lady in the whole world. "Can you possibly believe that" she would say. Pat never met anyone she wanted to trade places with. She believed she had a truly interesting life and cherished every moment of it.



From early childhood Pat had an adventurous life. She lived on a farm west of town and attended Avon Grade School. On this farm she had a pet raccoon, pet black bear and her beloved pony Peggy. Her momma was not pleased having the pet bear, it took her many loaves of bread going and coming from the car.



Pat's daddy took her with him on fishing and hunting escapades. She told of taking the ferry to Whidbey Island to fish at West Beach and many overnight hunting trips by horseback into the Cascades. They came back from one of these hunting trips with a dreadful itch, her mother made sure they both had a good scrubbing.



Growing up she spent endless hours with her friends riding horseback. She graduated from Mount Vernon High School in 1945.



Pat started driving truck in 1943 during the war Model A's. In 1945, her parents started the Mount Vernon city bus line and hired her as their first driver. She went to Pullman WSU and two years of Jr. College. While attending school in Pullman, Pat and a girlfriend drove to Montana. They stopped at a tavern, as they sat down at the bar and put their boots on the rail, the lady bartender turned around and sternly said "Patty Liggett, does your mother know where you are!"



After becoming a legal secretary and then working for the Railroad, she decided driving truck was her calling. The first truck she drove hauling pea vines was named the "Atomic".



Pat married Virgil Ellestad in 1949, they had one son (Virgil Jr.) three daughters (Lorna, Dolores and Julie). As the children were born they grew up on a pillow next to her on the seat of those trucks. As they got older they entertained themselves singing songs with Pat all the way, on back roads, to dairy farms as far away as Seattle over to Orcas Island.



Pat was very involved with her kids activities. She was a Sunday school teacher, Cub Scout leader, a Bluebird leader and a 4-H leader spending many hours hauling all the kids and their horses to horse shows, fairs, parades and adventurous trail rides.



Hot afternoons were spent swimming at Pilchuck Creek or Lake McMurray while she herself fished. The only thing Pat wasn't good at was sending her kids to school. She was happy to have them spend the day with her.



Pat was a very crafty lady. She crocheted, knitted, did needle point, sewed, hand hooked rugs, made halters, bridles and lead ropes for our horses; collected antiques and spent hours refurbishing old harness.



At one time she had 25 different kinds of wine brewing including a batch made from beet greens. Her hands were never idle. She never went anywhere without a crossword book and if she didn't have one, you would soon find one.



In the 1980's Pat was driving truck again as a teamster in construction. She helped build dams, airports, worked the nuclear fiasco at Satsop, refineries, bridges and helped build many roads.



She delighted in showing the projects she had worked on. A whole new world came to her when her grandchildren were born and she became Grandma Pat!



Nothing was more important to her than her family. She took them clam digging, golfing, horseback riding, fishing, whatever they desired. Pat found love and a wonderful life with Melvin Bromels, they were married in 1990. Pat said, "I love being married to Melvin and living on Fir Island." They made a great pair as they both loved to hunt and fish.



They fished many lakes and rivers and hunted many places. Every fall they would head north to spend time with her daughter Julie, son-in law Gary and grandchildren Crystal and Derek and families.



She loved to help in the Guiding camp. She loved to cook, pick mushrooms and help bring the cows in from the range. She and Mel spent many hours fishing on Ootsa Lake and looking for grouse on the logging roads. In the spring they would head south to the Rogue River in Oregon.



Many people enjoyed the wonderful salmon they would catch, Melvin would barbeque and Mom would make delicious salads and beans to go with it.



Pat adored people and belonged to the Elks, Moose, Eagles, Eastern Star, Vasa, Sons of Norway and the Skagit Cattle Women. She so enjoyed her luncheons with the ladies and never missed a bingo game if she could help it. Taking her family to lunch was always a highlight in her life.



Pat was a member of the Fir-Conway Lutheran Church and was a true Pioneer of the Skagit Valley and attended every pioneer picnic. Pat with her joyous spirit and knowledge of the Skagit Valley will be greatly missed by all who knew her.



Pat was preceded in death by her parents, husband Mel Bromels and cousin Tom Shane. She is survived by her son Virgil Ellestad (Rose) and daughters Lorna Ellestad (Jon Miller), Dolores Lohman, Julie Blackwell (Gary); Grandchildren Crystal Mackereth (Dave), Derek Blackwell (Jen), Peter Lohman ( Carly), Nikki Lindsey (Jared), and Ryan Dralle (Kaitlin); 15 great grandchildren and three great great grandchildren and many many friends.



In Pat's memory strike up a conversation with someone you haven't met that passes your way. Please spoil your grandkids.



Pat's family is planning a celebration of life on her birthday if the Canadian border is open.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store