PATRICIA HANDY FANT
Patricia Handy Fant passed away August 10, 2020 at the age of 69. She fought the good fight with heath issues and is now resting in peace.

Patty briefly lived in a few states but spent most of her life here in beautiful Sedro-Woolley. She grew strong roots within the community and will be deeply missed by family and friends.

Patty is survived by her children Lyn Sagert and April Johnson; her grandchildren Trevor, Jordan, Alicia, Christopher, Michaela, and Rebecca; her brothers and sisters Suzy Patterson, Shelly Simpson, Steve Welcome, Shari Davis, Shawn Welcome, Sharon Fox, Richard Handy, and Tom Handy; and extended family too numerous to name. Special mention of closest friend Ronnie Mehlum who is a true blessing and helped Patricia stay comfortable and in good spirits through her final trials.

Patricia was preceded in death by her father George Handy and mother Juanita Martin.

There will be a small graveside service at Union Cemetery where she will be laid to rest with family.

Published in Skagit Valley Herald from Aug. 11 to Aug. 16, 2020.
