|
|
June 27, 1949 -
November 30, 2019
Patricia Hill O'Donnell, age 70, passed away on Saturday, November 30, 2019 in Burlington, WA.
Please join family and friends at the Mount Vernon Presbyterian Church, 1511 Broadway on Saturday, December 14, 2019 at 3:00 PM to celebrate Patricia's beautiful life.
Arrangements are under the care of Kern Funeral Home, Mount Vernon.
You may view obituary, offer condolences and share memories of Patricia online at www.kernfuneralhome.com
Published in Skagit Valley Herald on Dec. 8, 2019