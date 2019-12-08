Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kern Funeral Home
1122 South 3rd Street
Mount Vernon, WA 98273
(360) 336-2153
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
3:00 PM
Mount Vernon Presbyterian Church
1511 Broadway
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for PATRICIA HILL O'DONNELL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

PATRICIA HILL O'DONNELL


1949 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
PATRICIA HILL O'DONNELL Obituary

June 27, 1949 -
November 30, 2019

Patricia Hill O'Donnell, age 70, passed away on Saturday, November 30, 2019 in Burlington, WA.

Please join family and friends at the Mount Vernon Presbyterian Church, 1511 Broadway on Saturday, December 14, 2019 at 3:00 PM to celebrate Patricia's beautiful life.

Arrangements are under the care of Kern Funeral Home, Mount Vernon.

You may view obituary, offer condolences and share memories of Patricia online at www.kernfuneralhome.com
Published in Skagit Valley Herald on Dec. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of PATRICIA's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -