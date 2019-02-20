

Patricia Jean (Jolliffe) Markel, age 84, of Bow, WA, passed away on February 17, 2019, with her family by her side.



She was born in Seattle, WA to Beatrice Fjelle Sullivan and Fred C. Smith. Nadine F. Wigmosta, sister, Fred A. Smith, brother, and her son Dan Jolliffe, preceded her in death. Pat's grandparents were Peter and Sophie Fjelle.



Pat was married to Jerry Shan Jolliffe for 45 blissful years who passed away in 1997. Pat was remarried for 5 years to Jim Markel, who passed away.



Pat graduated from Roosevelt High School, Seattle. Pat and Jerry spent many years living in Alaska where she worked as a bank loan officer and paralegal. They then relocated to the Bow-Edison area.



Pat is survived by daughters Jeanne (Jim) Strand of Redmond, WA and Shelley (Andy) Nelsen in Bow, WA, grandson Jeff (Brittani) Nelsen, granddaughter Shanna White, great-grandsons Cole, Hunter, Tanner and Taylor. She also has grandchildren throughout the US, Cherie (Reginald) Morris, Jeramy Jolliffe, Katie Jolliffe, Sara (James) Underwood and and all of their children.



Pat was an active member at Edison Lutheran, Alder Guild, Care Team and Special Concerns. Pat loved cooking, baking, sewing and quilting, loved her animals and Red Hat Society. She was very active in visiting those that needed a friendly ear. She was active with the Josephine organization. She will be missed by all.



Memorial services will be held Monday, February 25, at 3:00 pm, at Edison Lutheran Church, 14201 Church Rd, Bow, WA 98232.



Please join the family as they celebrate Pat (Jolliffe) Markel's life. Published in Skagit Valley Herald on Feb. 21, 2019