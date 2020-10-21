November 19, 1949 -
October 17, 2020
Patricia "Patty" Louise (Radliff) Sea passed away at home on October 17, 2020 in Mount Vernon, WA following a long battle with cancer.
She was born November 19, 1949 in Munich, Germany to Frank and Bessie Radliff. She was an Air Force Brat, causing her to change schools frequently. She graduated from Meadowdale High School in 1967. In 1968, she married Michael Sea in Everett, WA and raised their two children in Marysville. They moved to Mount Vernon in 2014.
In 1983, she started working for the Marysville School District, first, as a volunteer, then as a secretary for Shoultes Elementary. She later became the Secretary of Vocational Education for the district where she retired in 2008. She was active in the PSE (Public School Employees) Union, where she served as President for several years.
Patty enjoyed working with ceramics and decorating cakes. Halloween is a big holiday in our family. She loved to dress up for the occasion and played her parts well. Her most memorable costume was when she dressed as a bag lady (see pic). At one point, the superintendent of the Marysville School District wanted to call the police because he believed a homeless person was in the building until he was informed it was Patty.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her brother, Bob Radliff, and her beloved dog, Ramsey.
She is survived by her husband, Mike Sea, son, Thom (Jenn) Sea, daughter, Tracie Sea, grandsons, Jacob (Sammy) Sea and Jackson Sea, great grandson, Ryder Sea, brother, Ron (Maggie) Radliff, and sister, Cheryl (Gene) Villigan.
A celebration of life will be held next spring or summer, when we can safely have an outdoor gathering with family and friends. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to a charity of your choice.
