Patricia M. Davies passed away at her home in Mount Vernon on October 25, 2020.



Patricia was born to Orville and Velma (Stratton) Fox on June 26, 1934 in Mount Vernon, WA. She attended and graduated from Sedro-Woolley High School in 1952.



After graduation she joined the U.S. Navy and was stationed in Bethesda, Maryland. She was working in the National Naval Medical Center where she met her husband, Richard Davies.



The couple married three weeks later, on July 11, 1953. The Davies family moved often in the early years, as many military families do. The family eventually settled in Burlington, where their children Ken and Kathy were raised.



Richard and Patricia purchased their home in Mount Vernon in 1979 where they were blessed with 5 grandchildren. After Richards' death in 2001, Patricia continued to live in their home and was blessed with 14 great-grandchildren (4 girls and 10 boys), which is what she lived for.



Patricia enjoyed sewing, cake decorating and diamond art. She was a member of His Place Church, Fraternal Order of Eagles and the American Legion.



She is survived by her son Ken (Tesa) Davies; daughter Kathy Branam; grandsons, Johua (Katie) Davies, Toby (Yolie) Davies and Richard Branam; granddaughters, Danniele (Nate) Bailey, Cassie (Dan) Cauchon; sisters, Colleen Fox and Judy Lanata, 14 great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.



She was preceded in death by her parents, brother Roger Fox and sister Beverly Felton-Walls.



A celebration of life is being planned to be held on June 26th, 2021 at her home (308 North 17th Street, Mt. Vernon 98273).



Memorial contributions may be made to the Skagit Valley Eagles Heart Fund.

Arrangements are under the care of Kern Funeral Home of Mount Vernon.

