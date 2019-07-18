Pat Anderson Treadwell (born Patricia Victoria Brown), a strong, filled with faith, quick-witted, loving mother, grandmother, sister, loyal friend, and self taught successful business entrepreneur died at the age of 84 in her home in Great Falls, MT on February 26th.



Pat was preceded in death by her parents Evelyn and Vincent Brown; sisters Delores Hagerty and Bonnie Welch Allison and ex-husbands Bob Anderson and Gary Treadwell.



She was a mother of four to Edwin, Paulette, Douglas, and Annette. She was a Grandmother to (12) and a Great-Grandmother of (15).



Pat graduated from Browning High School earning a college scholarship, and had many close friends in the Browning, Anacortes and Concrete communities.



She was a devout Catholic and proud member of the Blackfeet Tribe (her Indian name was Black Stone Woman).



Pat was a successful business woman who owned the Eagle's Nest (hotel, café, laundry, campground & Indian Art's & Crafts) for over 22 years in Concrete WA., until she sold it and moved back to retire in Montana.



She lives on in our hearts and memories and is already so dearly missed.



Celebration of Life

When: Sat. August 3rd

What: Rosary and Mass will be at Glacier Peaks Casino in Browning, MT. Published in Anacortes American on July 24, 2019