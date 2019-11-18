|
October 5, 1940 -
November 14, 2019
Patrick John Ward, 79, a lifelong Sedro-Woolley resident, passed away at his home surrounded by his family on November 14, 2019.
Pat was born on October 5, 1940 in Sedro-Woolley, the son of John & Lois (Enberg) Ward. He was raised and attended school there, graduating from Sedro-Woolley High School with the class of 1958.
Shortly after graduation, Pat enlisted to serve his country with the Air Force but developed medical issues with his hip and received an early discharge.
Pat then began a 30 year career with Skagit Steel and Ironworks where he completed his Machinist Apprenticeship in 1964. In 1989 he accepted a job as a supervisor for a machine shop in Enumclaw, but missed his hometown and returned to Sedro-Woolley after one short year. He then worked for several machine shops around the area manufacturing and selling equipment until 1997 when he opened his own metal fabrication shop, Ward Machine. After closing his shop, he briefly worked as a consultant for Janicki Industries before retiring in 2002.
Pat was an AVID fisherman and a boating enthusiast and in his younger days he loved hitting the trails or race course on his dirt bike; he also enjoyed cooking and filling his yard with flowers and spent several years enjoying the life of a snowbird in Tucson, AZ.
He was a member of the Sedro-Woolley Eagles and a former member of the Swinomish Yacht Club.
Pat is survived by his wife of 47 years, Jean (Howell), at the family home in Sedro-Woolley; daughters, Lisa Dunn and husband Lenny of Kirkland and Sarah Montgomery and husband Charles of Clear Lake; "son", Elliott Ward and wife Stephanie of Anacortes; and son, Scott Frizzell; brother, Dennis Ward and wife Sheryl of Vancouver, WA and numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents and son Marc Frizzell.
A Life Celebration gathering will be held at the Sedro-Woolley Eagles on Sunday, December 8, 2019 at 3:00PM.
Memorials in honor of Pat are suggested to the Boys & Girls Club of Skagit Valley or to Hospice of the Northwest.
Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Lemley Chapel, Sedro-Woolley.
Share memories of Pat and sign the online guest register at www.lemley chapel.com.
Published in Skagit Valley Herald on Nov. 19, 2019