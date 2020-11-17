Patrick Timothy Hayden passed away on October 17, 2020 in Helena, Montana, after receiving the Last Rites of his Catholic faith. He was 90 years old. Patrick was born to Eugene and Katherine Hayden in Mount Vernon, Washington.



He was the youngest of seven children. He spent his childhood on Guemes Island, and in the community of Avon on the Skagit River. He was born into an amazing, loving, close-knit family, and was raised by his brothers and sisters as much as by his parents. Patrick had a wonderful childhood full of love and adventure on the family farm at Avon.



Patrick graduated from Mount Vernon High School, and served his country in the Marine Corps. While in the service, he married Donna Hyldahl of Sedro-Woolley. They had four children - Pat, Matt, Liz and Celia - and made their home at Big Lake. Patrick taught English at Mount Vernon High School.



He particularly enjoyed teaching American literature, but he also made his students diagram sentences. After work he came home and read passages from Mark Twain to his children, as well as telling them his own stories. He was the best teacher, husband and father anyone could have. Patrick enjoyed people, books and music, as well as the outdoors.



He had the worst fishing gear, but the most fun fishing. He loved to run, despite his bad knee. Patrick became a school administrator, and worked at Mount Vernon, Kalispell, and Oak Harbor school districts. He was well-like by all the people he worked with. He was able to negotiate with the teachers' association, and then go out for a Saturday run with members of their negotiating team. He treated people with honesty, kindness and respect, and was respected in return. He never diminished anyone else to make himself look good, but instead was glad when others did well.



Patrick and Donna retired to Helena, Montana. He was preceded in death by his wife Donna, his daughter Celia, his parents and his brothers and sisters Monica, Jack, Theresa, Frank, Kathleen and Lucille. Patrick will be buried beside Donna at the Fort Harrison Military Cemetery in Helena, Montana, following a graveside service.



Memorial gifts, if you are so inclined, may be made to the Mount Vernon Public Schools Foundation, c/o Mount Vernon School District, POB 2543, Mount Vernon, WA 98273.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store