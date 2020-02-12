Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lemley Chapel
1008 Third Street
Sedro Woolley, WA 98284
(360) 855-1288
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
2:00 PM
Lemley Chapel
1008 Third Street
Sedro Woolley, WA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for PATRICK McADAM
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

PATRICK THOMAS "PAT" McADAM

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
PATRICK THOMAS "PAT" McADAM Obituary
February 4, 2020
June 13, 1956

Patrick Thomas McAdam (Pat) 63, of Concrete, Washington passed away on February 4, 2020.

He and his twin brother were born to Marge Phillips and George Thomas McAdam on June 13, 1956 in Miami, Florida.

After graduation, he served in the Army as a combat engineer and expert marksman. He spent his career as a carpenter, and building roads and bridges in Washington.

He enjoyed fishing, gardening, and spending time with family and friends. He was humble, hardworking and always had a smile.

He is survived by his wife, Melissa McAdam; mother, Marge Phillips; twin brother, Michael McAdam; sister, Cindy (Bill) Bruckner; son, Danny (Roxanne Lattin) McAdam; daughter, Kristen (James) Janda; son, Kevin (Sara) McAdam; grandchildren, Alexis McAdam, David O'Neil, Hayden O'Neil, James "JR" Janda and Mia McAdam along with nieces, nephews and cousins.

A Memorial Service will be held at 2:00, Saturday, February 22, 2020 at Lemley Chapel, Sedro-Woolley, WA.

Share your memories of Pat and sign the online guest register at www.lemleychapel.com.

Lemley Chapel
Published in Skagit Valley Herald on Feb. 16, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of PATRICK's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -