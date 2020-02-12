|
February 4, 2020
June 13, 1956
Patrick Thomas McAdam (Pat) 63, of Concrete, Washington passed away on February 4, 2020.
He and his twin brother were born to Marge Phillips and George Thomas McAdam on June 13, 1956 in Miami, Florida.
After graduation, he served in the Army as a combat engineer and expert marksman. He spent his career as a carpenter, and building roads and bridges in Washington.
He enjoyed fishing, gardening, and spending time with family and friends. He was humble, hardworking and always had a smile.
He is survived by his wife, Melissa McAdam; mother, Marge Phillips; twin brother, Michael McAdam; sister, Cindy (Bill) Bruckner; son, Danny (Roxanne Lattin) McAdam; daughter, Kristen (James) Janda; son, Kevin (Sara) McAdam; grandchildren, Alexis McAdam, David O'Neil, Hayden O'Neil, James "JR" Janda and Mia McAdam along with nieces, nephews and cousins.
A Memorial Service will be held at 2:00, Saturday, February 22, 2020 at Lemley Chapel, Sedro-Woolley, WA.
Published in Skagit Valley Herald on Feb. 16, 2020