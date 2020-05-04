August 20, 1935 -
April 28, 2020
Patsy Jean Bryan was born on August 20, 1935, in Kalispell MT, the only child of Joseph and Berneice Kinshella.
She was raised in temporary-building logging camps, and on a farm in Flathead Valley, attending rural schools and Flathead Valley High School.
Her 4-H activities led her to Montana State College, entering in the fall of 1954 to study Home Economics, later transferring to Education.
She was a resident member of the Delta Gamma Sorority, and she met Hayes Bryan at MSC, a boy from a nearby farm who also flew airplanes.
Patsy received her diploma in Elementary Education in June 1958 and accepted a 2nd grade position in Colorado Springs, CO, teaching for two years while keeping in contact with Hayes, who was becoming an Air Force Pilot.
They were married in Kalispell on August 14, 1960. Honeymoon night was on the banks of Lake MacDonald in Glacier Park, and the honeymoon trip was a 7-day pack trip into the Bob Marshall Wilderness in the Rocky Mountains SE of Kalispell.
They moved into a little house on Canary Street just outside the Webb AFB fence in west Texas where Hayes was now a jet flight instructor.
Patsy taught fourth grade in the Big Spring school system for 6 months, until her advancing pregnancy (in those "proper" days) dictated she depart the school.
Five years in Texas found Patsy with two daughters and memories of hot dust storms that regularly raged around the house, red dirt filtering in to cover the furniture and stain the cloth diapers. Two years near Dayton, OH where Hayes was a student brought their son. Next the family lived for a short time in Victorville, CA where Hayes qualified in tactical fighters, and then the abbreviated family lived for a year in a little house in Kalispell while Hayes flew the F-4 in Vietnam. Upon Hayes' return, they moved to Edwards AFB CA in the Mojave Desert NE of Los Angeles.
Patsy revisited her career by substitute teaching during the year at Edwards, and then they were off to Colorado Springs, living on-base at the USAF Academy where Hayes instructed. En route they had taken delivery of a chassis-mount camper, which became a big part of their family-and-pets travel lives over the next 10 years. Two years later came a 2-year move to Austin, TX where Hayes was a PhD student (Patsy took teaching courses and joined an art group), a week long European trip for Patsy to tour Switzerland with Hayes via Swiss RailPass (Hayes spent 3 months at ETH (Technical University) Zurich), and back to USAFA. They lived five peaceful country years on 5 acres in the Black Forest, east of the Academy, with kid's horses and hamsters and Patsy's chicken and a garden, where Patsy occasionally substitute-taught in the (then) tiny prairie town of Falcon.
Then came Hayes' assignment to Washington DC. Over the next 13 years they became empty-nesters, Hayes finished his AF career and was employed by GE, and Patsy was quite involved with their church and with painting and volunteering with Hospice. They enjoyed several annual sailing weeks in the Caribbean where they had "invested" in a 32-foot charter sailboat (NOT lucrative). The couple had experienced growing yearnings to return West, so when a job opportunity within GE in the Seattle area arose, they made plans to move. As moving time neared the job evaporated, but they moved anyway, finding the jewel Anacortes in 1993.
Patsy learned and taught Tole painting in Colorado and developed her watercolor and oil paint skills in Virginia. She continued her painting in Anacortes, and also enhanced the quilting skills she'd learned as a youth, becoming enthralled with the Watercolor Quilt movement. She was quite active in the Fidalgo Island Quilters and in her small group, the Fractured Blocks. She told the story, to a very few people, that during a surgery in 2009, as the doctors were working on her, she "heard" a voice say, matter-of-factly, "How are you doin? Do you want to go back? Or do you just want to give it up?" After considering, she replied "I need to go back, for the kids. I need to make them each a quilt, and . . .".
Following two surgeries in 2009, Patsy's distress and her nostalgia for Montana was assuaged when they purchased 6 acres on a hilltop west of Polson. They drew their own log house plans, selected a builder, and their crew "stacked the logs" in January 2010. Though being an "owner finished" work in progress, Patsy was able to spend many months in her beloved Montana.
Patsy was always passionately concerned with the success and welfare of her children, grand-children, and recently, great-grandchildren. After Empty Nest, among other manifestations this resulted in trips to Costa Rica and to Spain visiting their daughter's missionary family and to Italy and Hawaii and an AK-Russia-Korea-Japan cruise to visit their USN son and family.
They attended Christ the King Church in Anacortes for many years.
Patsy died from natural causes at home in Anacortes on April 28, 2020, sitting on the side of the bed with her husband holding her arms, shortly after having gestured for and obtained a change into her favorite (Hayes') shirt.
Patsy is survived by her husband Hayes, their daughters Ann Beall of Kalispell, MT and Colleen Taylor of Birmingham, AL, their son Daniel of Stafford, VA, 6 grandchildren, and 3+2/3 great-grandchildren.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date in Montana.
To share memories of Patsy, please sign the online guestbook at www.evanschapel.com
Published in Anacortes American from May 4 to May 6, 2020.