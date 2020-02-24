|
March 27, 1942 - February 20, 2020
Patsy June Hinds, age 77, of Sedro-Woolley, passed away at home February 20, 2020.
She was born March 27, 1942 to Robert and Irene (Marco) Metcalf in Lyman, Washington. She grew up in a one room cabin behind the Lyman Store.
Patsy was married to Keith Brink and Ernest Hinds, both deceased.
She enjoyed fishing, camping, playing BINGO, listening to Bluegrass music and watching the Mariners. She loved her doggies, who never left her side her last week.
Patsy is survived by her son, William "Bill" Brink; daughter, Judy (Donald) Brock; brothers, Mike, Pat and Walt Metcalf; grandchildren, Caitlynn (Taylor) Reichert and Derek (fiancé, Helaena Sarich) Reed; great- grandchildren, Lennon Sarich-Reed and Quincy Reichert; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husbands; siblings, Richard "Twig", Bob, Bill, Nadine Place, Ron "Doc", Harold, Elmer and baby boy, George Metcalf.
We also want to say thank you to Marlene and Raymond for loving and caring for Patsy for the last eight months, and to Hospice for making her comfortable at her home the way she wanted.
A Graveside Service will be held at 1:00pm, Wednesday, February 26, 2020, at Union Cemetery, Sedro-Woolley.
Friends are invited to join the family in a reception at the Sedro-Woolley Eagles Club, 1000 Metcalf Street.
Published in Skagit Valley Herald on Feb. 25, 2020