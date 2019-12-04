Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for PATTI JOHNSON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

PATTI ANN JOHNSON

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
PATTI ANN JOHNSON Obituary

Patti A. Johnson, of Lynden, passed away Monday, November 25, 2019 at the age of 72.

Patti was born in Bellingham to Oscar and Mary Johnson.

She graduated from Bellingham High School and lived most of her life in Whatcom & Skagit counties.

Patti was preceded in death by her parents.

She is survived by her children Brian La Freninere (Celeste), Lorie Blunt (Edward) and John Poradun (Kim); 8 grandchildren; 5 great-grandchildren and 3 brothers.

The family would like to thank the entire staff at Christian Health Care Center who helped make the last 3 years of our mom's life much more enjoyable and special.

A Celebration of Life will be at 1:00pm on Saturday the 21st of Dec. at Skyline Beach Club, 6041 Sands Way, Anacortes, WA 98221.

Please visit the online guest book at www. Molesfarewelltributes. com.
Published in Skagit Valley Herald on Dec. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of PATTI's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -