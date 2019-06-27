July 15, 1939 -

Paul D. Fretz, 79, a longtime Sedro-Woolley area resident, passed away on Thursday, June 13, 2019 at United General Hospital.



Paul was born on July 15, 1939 in Tulsa, Oklahoma, the son of David & Burdella (Dodd) Fretz. He was raised and attended school in Houston, TX.



In 1956 at the age of 17, Paul enlisted into the U.S. Navy where he served for 19 years as a prop airplane and helicopter mechanic aboard various aircraft carriers.



Paul was united in marriage to Lillie Self in Sedro-Woolley on July 25, 1960 and they made their home and raised their family in Guam and in China Lake and Alameda California until his military retirement in 1975. They then relocated to Skagit County to be close to Lillie's family and Paul worked as a mail carrier for the Burlington Post Office for several years.



Paul was forever the mechanic, always tinkering on cars or anything that needed fixing. He enjoyed fishing and flying RC gliders. Paul was a longtime member of The Church of God of Prophecy in Sedro-Woolley.



Paul is survived by his wife of nearly 59 years, Lillie, at the family home; his 3 daughters and their spouses, Mary & Ken Oliphant of Sedro-Woolley, Debra & Randy Pippin of Alger, and Brenda & Chuck Hyatt of Port Angeles, and his son, Alan Fretz of Spanaway; 9 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren and 3 nieces.



He was preceded in death by his parents, and by his brother, David Fretz.



A Graveside Inurnment Service with Military Honors will be held at the Sedro-Woolley Union Cemetery and will be announced at a later date.



Cremation and service arrangements are under the direction of Lemley Chapel, Sedro-Woolley.



Lemley Chapel Published in Skagit Valley Herald on June 30, 2019