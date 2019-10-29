Home

PAUL DEAN MANNON

Paul Dean Mannon of Sedro-Woolley passed away October 26, 2019. Graduated class of '71 SWHS.

Paul spent his life working as a carpenter. He was a member of the Sedro-Woolley Eagles 2069, Legion post 43. He enjoyed baseball, bowling, and playing cards with fellow patrons at the Overflow.

He was preceded in death by his parents and three sisters.

Survived by brothers Vern, Bill, Dave, and sister Mary. Son Curt Mannon (Jessica) Daughter Rennee Mannon. Grandchildren Samantha, Levi, Katelynn, Mercedese, Hayden, and five great- grandchildren.

Celebration of Life will be held on November 10, 2019 at the Sedro-Woolley Legion from noon to 3pm, potluck style.
Published in Skagit Valley Herald from Oct. 30 to Nov. 3, 2019
