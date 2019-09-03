|
|
November 13, 1946 -
August 30, 2019
Paul D. Evans, 72, a native of Anacortes, went to be with his Lord on Friday, August 30, 2019, surrounded by his loving family.
He was born on November 13, 1946, the son of Willard and Bernice (Dybbro) Evans.
He was preceded in death by his parents; sister: Sharon Howell and son: Paul, Jr.
He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Connie; children: Mark (Susan) Evans, Joy (Brad Gallahar); 14 grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; brother: Bob (Joanne) Evans, and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
Visitation of Paul will be from 3:00 to 8:00 p.m. on Thursday, September 5, 2019 at Evans Funeral Chapel.
Memorial Service will be held 1:00 p.m. Friday, September 6, 2019 at the First Baptist Church in Anacortes. Dress: Casual.
As Paul and Connie were the co-founders of Youth Dynamics, memorials are suggested to the Anacortes YD and mailed to: Youth Dynamics, PO Box 486, Burlington, WA 98233 or online at www.yd.org/give. Please select designation: Paul Evans Memorial Fund.
To share memories of Paul, please sign the online guestbook at www.evanschapel.com
Published in Skagit Valley Herald from Sept. 4 to Sept. 5, 2019