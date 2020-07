Or Copy this URL to Share

Paul Sund, 87, of Anacortes, passed away on Saturday, July 18, 2020 while under Hospice Care at Lighthouse Memory Care.



Arrangements are in the care of Evans Funeral Chapel & Onsite Crematory Inc of Anacortes, WA.



As per Paul's directive, there will be no memorial service.



Remembrances may be sent to the Parkinson's Foundation or to a charity of your choice.

