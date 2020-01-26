|
May 12, 1953 -
January 12, 2020
Paul Raymond Puckett, age 66, passed away Sunday, January 12, 2020 in Mount Vernon, WA.
He was born May 12, 1953 to Richard and Mary (Holroyd) Puckett in Denver, CO.
Paul grew up in Loves Park, IL where he fell in love with his high school sweetheart Debra Lynn Kaderli. They were married on the September 20, 1976 in Paris, CA.
His first job was as kennel boy for an animal hospital. He was then employed as a forest fire fighter, had worked in a saw mill, and was a longtime carpenter specializing in home and commercial construction. His final employment was with Lowes in their lumber department.
Paul was passionate about the outdoors and was an avid hiker. He often photographed nature and was also dedicated to staying physically fit. Most importantly and the joy and pride of Paul's life was his family. His love for his wife, the pride he felt for his sons and grandchildren, his love for his daughters in law. He never forgot his roots. At heart he remained his brother's and sister's baby brother and loved them also, even though they were not geographically near.
Survivors include his wife Debbie Puckett; sons Sean Puckett (Jennifer) and Travis Puckett (Alice); grandchildren Maeve, Fiona, Harlan, and Cassidy; Sister Ruth Jones (Steve); and brothers James Puckett (Debbie) and Tom Puckett (Bo Kilgore).
He was preceded in death by his parents Richard and Mary Puckett.
Memorials may be donations to CLL Global Research Foundation.
In lieu of flowers, plant a tree in his honor.
A celebration of the life of Paul Puckett is scheduled to begin at 11:00AM, Friday, February 7, 2020 at Kern Funeral Home in Mount Vernon.
A luncheon reception will follow the service in the Kern social room.
Published in Skagit Valley Herald on Jan. 26, 2020