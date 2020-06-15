PAUL S. WHISMAN
1948 - 2020
Paul S. Whisman, 71, of Mount Vernon, passed away peacefully on June 11, 2020.

To share your thoughts and memories and view the obituary please visit www.hawthornefh.com.

Arrangements are under the care of Hawthorne Funeral Home, Mount Vernon, WA.

Published in Skagit Valley Herald from Jun. 15 to Jun. 16, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Hawthorne Funeral Home - Mount Vernon
1825 E. College Way
Mount Vernon, WA 98273
360-424-1154
June 15, 2020
Our prayers and love is sent to a special friend. My the good Lord enjoy having a beer with you...
Eleanor Nastepniak
Friend
