On Monday, February 18, 2019, Paula Dessauer Wilson, loving wife and mother of one son, passed away at the age of 65 at her home in Anacortes.



Paula was born on June 28, 1953 in Aiken, SC to Gerhardt and Marjorie Dessauer.



After completing undergraduate studies at Emory University, she received her Doctor of Medicine from the Medical College of Georgia in 1975.



Throughout her career, she remained active in Public Health, Health Informatics, and Medical Education until her retirement as Dean for Clinical Clerkships at Trinity School of Medicine in July, 2018.



Outwardly, she was an incredibly kind, thoughtful, generous, and gracious human being who sought to inspire those same attributes in others. Professionally, she brought humanity to her work, inspiration to those who she worked alongside, and a thoughtful mentorship those whom she educated. Inwardly, she was courageous, brilliant, and continually inspired by the magnificence of life in its infinite forms.



Paula was an active member of Soroptimists International of Anacortes.



Paula was preceded in death by her father, Gerhardt, and her mother, Marjorie.



She is survived by her husband Joe, her son Alex, her step-children: Ashley, Lauren, Adam, Claire, Emma and Ethan; her brother Peter, her sisters: Leslie and Alice, her nephew JaJa Dessauer, and several cousins.



Two Memorial Services will be held, one at Skyline Beach Club (clubhouse) between 2:00 and 4:00 PM on March 16, 2019; and the other will be held in Savannah, GA, her long-time home, on March 23, 2019.



