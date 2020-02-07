|
January 15, 1935 - February 5, 2020
Paula H. Perez, 85, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on February 5, 2020.
She was born on January 15, 1935 in La Ascención, Nuevo León, Mexico to Lucio Inojosa and Gerarda Mata.
At a young age she traveled from Mexico to Texas with her family to work, approximately at the age of 19 she moved to Harlingen, Texas. Following that move she traveled to the State of Washington with Guadalupe and Angelita Delgado.
While working in Texas she had met someone, who at the time, she did not know would be her future husband. He moved with his work and when Paula moved to Washington State they met again and rekindled their love. Paula married Ramon T. Perez on April 8, 1967.
They moved to Stanwood for a few years and later settled their family in Mount Vernon.
Paula always put her best in whatever she did. She worked most of her life as a migrant field laborer from pickle, cauliflower and squash packing, to assembling fireworks packages and later retiring after 15 years with Hughes Farm.
Paula enjoyed working [yes actual 'working'], sewing, embroidery, making blankets, reading religious materials, watching her afternoon soap operas and later her Spanish novelas, cooking, which she is known for her famous fried chicken, chicken molé, and frijoles de la olla, as well as going to el cine Mexicano in Burlington to enjoy 'peliculas' while eating their famous burritos.
Paula was a Catholic devotee where she volunteered with numerous events and attended many church retreats 'encuentros'.
Paula loved all her grandchildren but most especially her great-grandchildren for their pure and innocent hearts and the love they showered her with.
Paula always had a smile and loving words of kindness, encouragement and advice for anyone who would go to her. Her 'bendiciones' were the best when her family would ask her to pray and bless them with her love and special prayers.
Paula was preceded in death by her husband Ramon T. Perez, her loving daughter Fernanda Garza, her grandbabies Ricardo C. Garza and Jose L. Diaz.
Paula is survived by her six children, Fernanda Garza (deceased) (Monico Garza Sr.), Victor Cardona (Marla), Angie Rosales (Mario), Emily Molina (David), Adam F. Perez-Green (Nancy), Elena M. Diaz (Vale), as well as many grandchildren she helped raise and her great-children. Also her faithful fur-companion Jay, a.k.a Master Splinter.
Please join the family for a time of viewing on Monday, February 10, 2020 from 4:00pm-7:00pm with a Rosary at 6:00pm at Hawthorne Funeral Home and Memorial Park. Her funeral mass will be at 12:15pm on Tuesday, February 11, 2020 at Immaculate Conception Church in Mount Vernon.
Arrangements are under the care of Hawthorne Funeral Home and Memorial Park.
The Cardona, Rosales, and Molina Family
Published in Skagit Valley Herald on Feb. 8, 2020