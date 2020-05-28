April 11, 1926 -
May 23, 2020
Pauline Louise Sawyer, age 94, passed away on May 23, 2020 at home in Anacortes, WA with family members at her side.
She was born on April 11, 1926 to Edward and Brownie Pardee in Milan, Illinois.
After graduation from high school, her family moved to Montana and at that time, she met and married Ed Linnell. They had three children: Pam, Dan and Dennis during their marriage and lived in Sunburst, Montana. The family relocated to Burlington, WA when the Texaco Refinery was built in Anacortes, WA.
The first part of her life was spent raising the children. She supported them in everything they did and enjoyed being a loving, caring mother.
Later, she married Larry Sawyer of Anacortes, WA and spent her last 45 years of her life with him.
She and Larry enjoyed spending time with family and were very supportive of the grandchildren and their activities. Also, she and Larry traveled frequently to visit relatives in Montana and Illinois. They vacationed in Hawaii and Mexico.
Pauline and Larry enjoyed spending the winters in AZ as "snowbirds". One of Pauline's favorite trips was camping at Kalaloch Beach in WA.
Pauline worked at the National Foods processing plant in Burlington, WA for over 20 years before retiring. She formed many friendships while she was there.
Pauline was preceded in death by her parents; son: Dennis Linnell (Vietnam War Casualty), brothers: Richard and Jerry Pardee; sisters: Joyce Thompson, Wanda Luckenbill, Beulah Pinson, and Daisy Beachler.
She is survived by her husband, Larry; daughter, Pam Miller; son, Dan Linnell; step-son, Mark Sawyer; grandchildren: Shawn Kloke, Matthew and Monica Linnell, Mark and Katy Linnell, Matt and Stephanie (Linnell) Meyers, Darby Sawyer and 10 great-grandchildren.
A Graveside Service will be held on Thursday, June 4, for immediate family members at the Burlington Cemetery.
Arrangements are in the care of Evans Funeral Chapel, Anacortes, WA.
To view photos of Pauline and to share memories of Pauline, please visit at www.evanschapel.com
